Knight-Swift (KNX) Buys Kansas City-Based UTXL for $22.5M
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. KNX has acquired Kansas City, MO-based third-party logistics company UTXL, Inc for approximately $22.5 million.
UTXL, which specializes in over-the-road full-truckload and multi-stop loads, generated operating revenues of more than $100 million last year. This, in turn, contributed to an operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) in the low-90s.
The acquisition widens Knight-Swift’s customer base across the United States, Canada and Mexico, where UTXL served thousands of shippers.
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. price | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote
The purchase price is subject to customary working capital adjustment and additional potential deferred payments over the next two years.
Regarding the transaction, Knight-Swift’s CEO, Dave Jackson, stated, "The UTXL team’s excellence in providing customer-specific solutions will be an invaluable complement to our Knight-Swift transportation service offerings. UTXL provides outstanding and unique customer service with some of the truckload industry’s most demanding service requirements.”
Knight-Swift’s successive acquisitions to drive growth are noteworthy. Previously, in February, the company acquired a majority stake in Greenville, SC-based software provider Eleos.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Knight-Swift carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Covenant Logistics Group CVLG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and United Parcel Service UPS. While Covenant Logistics and C.H. Robinson sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Covenant Logistics, C.H. Robinson and UPS have rallied more than 74%, 15% and 100% in a year’s time, respectively.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.