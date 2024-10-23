Knight-Swift down about 1% heading into the close

Weakness in shares may be attributable to an early release of earnings that were due to be reported after the close.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KNX:
- Knight Transportation options imply 4.3% move in share price post-earnings
- KNX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- CleanCore Solutions announces initial purchase agreement with Knight-Swift
- Knight-Swift price target raised to $58 from $57 at Raymond James
- Knight-Swift price target lowered to $44 from $48 at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.