Knife River Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Narrows Full-year Revenue Outlook

November 04, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Knife River Corporation (KNF), a construction materials and contracting services company, Monday reported net income of $148.1 million or $2.60 per share for the third quarter, higher than $146.7 million or $2.58 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The company also narrowed its full-year revenue outlook.

Operating income declined to $209.1 million from $210.2 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.105 billion from $1.090 billion in the previous year.

For the full year, Knife River now expects revenue in the range of $2.850 billion - $2.950 billion, compared with the prior outlook of $2.8 billion - $3 billion.

