Knife River price target raised to $110 from $90 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman raised the firm’s price target on Knife River (KNF) to $110 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results saw a shortfall, but the firm is encouraged to see inorganic investments pick up, with Knife River expressing more confidence that many 2024 volume headwinds should abate into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KNF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.