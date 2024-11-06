News & Insights

Stocks
KNF

Knife River price target raised to $110 from $90 at DA Davidson

November 06, 2024

DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman raised the firm’s price target on Knife River (KNF) to $110 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results saw a shortfall, but the firm is encouraged to see inorganic investments pick up, with Knife River expressing more confidence that many 2024 volume headwinds should abate into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

