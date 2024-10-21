News & Insights

Knife River price target raised to $110 from $85 at Oppenheimer

October 21, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Knife River (KNF) to $110 from $85 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm anticipates solid Q3 results when Knife River reports on November 4. The aggregates environment remains solid, infrastructure spending remains a tailwind, and Knife River could exceed 20% EBITDA margins over the medium-term, vs. about 16% in 2024, Oppenheimer says.

