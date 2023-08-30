Knife River (KNF) Price Target Increased by 13.84% to 61.54

The average one-year price target for Knife River (NYSE:KNF) has been revised to 61.54 / share. This is an increase of 13.84% from the prior estimate of 54.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.84% from the latest reported closing price of 50.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knife River. This is an increase of 433 owner(s) or 43,300.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KNF is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 2,537K shares.

59 North Capital Management holds 1,628K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,589K shares.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,544K shares.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,314K shares.

