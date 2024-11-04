Knife River falls -12.4%

Knife River (KNF) is down -12.4%, or -$12.05 to $85.42.
- Knife River reports Q3 EPS $2.60, consensus $2.81
- KNF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Knife River price target raised to $110 from $85 at Oppenheimer
