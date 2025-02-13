KNIFE RIVER Earnings Results: $KNF Reports Quarterly Earnings

KNIFE RIVER ($KNF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $657,200,000, missing estimates of $658,942,513 by $-1,742,513.
KNIFE RIVER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of KNIFE RIVER stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,333,362 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,189,229
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 983,223 shares (+830.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,934,785
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 873,761 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,105,495
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 819,439 shares (+1200.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,287,779
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 618,388 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $55,277,703
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 481,665 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,056,034
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 300,486 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,860,443
KNIFE RIVER Government Contracts
We have seen $4,536,887 of award payments to $KNF over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ID FLAP IDAHO NF17(1), MT. IDAHO GRADE ROAD REHABILITATION. THIS WORK CONSISTS OF ROAD REHABILITATION WITH...: $4,536,887
