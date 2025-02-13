Knife River Corporation Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Knife River Corporation (KNF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $20.7 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $657.2 million from $646.9 million last year.

Knife River Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.3 Mln. vs. $20.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $657.2 Mln vs. $646.9 Mln last year.

