Knife River Corporation Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Knife River Corporation (KNF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $32.0 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $23.3 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $755.1 million from $657.2 million last year.

Knife River Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.0 Mln. vs. $23.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $755.1 Mln vs. $657.2 Mln last year.

full-year 2026 GUIDANCE : Revenue = 3.30 - 3.50 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.