News & Insights

Markets
MDU

Knife River Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 5.14 Mln Shares At $54.00/shr

November 07, 2023 — 08:01 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Knife River Corp. (KNF) announced the pricing of the secondary public offering of 5.14 million shares of its common stock currently owned by MDU Resources Group Inc., the company's former parent. The KNF Shares will be offered at a public offering price of $54.00 per share.

Knife River said it is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the KNF Shares in the Offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange.

The Selling Stockholder in the Offering has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 514,238 additional shares of Knife River common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount for 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.