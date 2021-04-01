Markets
Knife River Acquires Mt. Hood Rock - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knife River Corporation, the construction materials subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU), has acquired Mt. Hood Rock. Mt. Hood Rock provides construction aggregates in the eastern Portland area, including Gresham, Troutdale, Happy Valley and Sandy.

"Producing high-quality construction aggregates and enabling vertical integration are two of the cornerstones of Knife River's business strategy. A third is expanding in growing markets it knows well, such as the Portland area. This acquisition will create efficiencies and allow for growth from Day 1," said David Goodin, CEO of MDU Resources.

