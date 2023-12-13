KNG Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KNG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the KNG ETF (Symbol: KNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.05, changing hands as high as $51.50 per share. KNG shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.5101 per share, with $54.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.50.

