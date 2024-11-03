News & Insights

KNeoMedia Unveils Entitlement Offer to Raise $1.25 Million

November 03, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited is launching a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.25 million through the issuance of new shares priced at $0.0015 each. Shareholders have the opportunity to acquire 3.5 new shares for every 10 shares they hold, with the offer closing on November 20, 2024. This fully underwritten offer also aims to facilitate secondary trading of placement shares.

