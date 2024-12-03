KNeoMedia to Quote 331 Million Shares on ASX

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has announced the quotation of over 331 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and investor interest. The shares are set to be issued on December 5, 2024.

