KNeoMedia Limited Updates Securities Issue Timetable

November 18, 2024 — 09:30 pm EST

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has announced an update to its proposed securities issue, revising the timetable for key dates. The closing date for the issue is now set for November 29, 2024, with new shares expected to be issued on December 5 and commence trading on December 9, 2024. This adjustment aims to provide investors with clear expectations for the upcoming securities offering.

