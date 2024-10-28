KNeoMedia Limited Prepares for Annual General Meeting

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, urging shareholders to cast their votes via proxy if unable to attend. The company, known for its KneoWorld educational platform, continues to expand its reach in global education markets, providing engaging learning experiences that align with curriculum standards.

