KNeoMedia Limited Announces New Share Issue Plan

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has announced a proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of up to 830 million ordinary fully paid securities, with the offer closing on November 21, 2024, and the issue date set for November 27, 2024. This move aims to raise additional capital, potentially impacting shareholder value and stock market interest in the company.

