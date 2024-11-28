News & Insights

KneoMedia Limited Announces AGM Success and Growth Plans

November 28, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KneoMedia Limited has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The company’s focus on global education and assessment through their KneoWorld and KneoScience platforms positions them well in the educational technology market. Investors may find this development encouraging as KneoMedia continues to expand its SaaS offerings worldwide.

