KNeoMedia Launches $1.245 Million Entitlement Offer

November 03, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited is set to raise $1.245 million through a fully underwritten entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe for 3.5 new shares for every 10 shares they hold. The funds will be directed towards advancing the company’s KneoScience and KneoWorld platforms, managing debt, and covering general expenses. This strategic move highlights KNeoMedia’s commitment to growth and innovation in the tech space.

