KNeoMedia Extends Entitlement Offer Deadline

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.
KNeoMedia Limited has announced an extension for its entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.66 million, providing eligible shareholders additional time until November 29, 2024, to participate. The offer allows shareholders to purchase new shares at a low price, potentially increasing their stake in the education-focused SaaS company. This move highlights KNeoMedia’s commitment to expanding its investor base while boosting its financial resources.
