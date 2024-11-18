KNeoMedia Extends Entitlement Offer Deadline

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

KNeoMedia Limited has announced an extension for its entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.66 million, providing eligible shareholders additional time until November 29, 2024, to participate. The offer allows shareholders to purchase new shares at a low price, potentially increasing their stake in the education-focused SaaS company. This move highlights KNeoMedia’s commitment to expanding its investor base while boosting its financial resources.

For further insights into AU:KNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.