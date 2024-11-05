KNeoMedia Announces New Securities Issue Plan

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has announced a proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of up to 1.1 billion ordinary fully paid securities, with key dates including an ex date of November 8 and a record date of November 11, 2024. This move could potentially raise capital for the company, attracting attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios.

