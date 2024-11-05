KNeoMedia Announces New Securities Issue Plan

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.
KNeoMedia Limited has announced a proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of up to 1.1 billion ordinary fully paid securities, with key dates including an ex date of November 8 and a record date of November 11, 2024. This move could potentially raise capital for the company, attracting attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios.
For further insights into AU:KNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- No Resolution Between Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Nielsen
- Ford (NYSE:F) Enters Mustang Mach-E in Road Rally
- Concerns Growing Over Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Battlemage Line
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.