Kneat.com Reports Strong Growth and Profitability

November 06, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) has released an update.

Kneat.com has reported impressive third-quarter 2024 financial results, with a 52% increase in revenue to $12.8 million and a 78% rise in gross profit to $9.8 million, signaling strong growth and profitability. The company’s Annual Recurring Revenue grew by 59% year-over-year, reaching $49.9 million, highlighting Kneat’s successful expansion in the market. These results showcase Kneat’s effective strategies in digitizing validation and quality processes and their strong market position.

