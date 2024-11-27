Kneat Partners with ALTEN to Digitize Validation

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) has released an update.

Kneat.com has signed a three-year agreement with ALTEN SA to digitize validation processes using its Kneat Gx platform, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce costs in the Life Sciences sector. This collaboration is set to transform the industry by improving data integrity and delivering high-quality solutions. ALTEN will implement Kneat Gx for its projects and offer it to its Life Sciences customers.

