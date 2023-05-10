KNDI Stock Earnings: Kandi Posts EPS of 1 Cent

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

Kandi reported earnings per share of 1 cent.

The company also reported revenue of $22.86 million.

This figure was down 8% year over year.

KNDI stock is up slightly, 1.6%, as of this writing.

