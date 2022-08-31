KNBWY vs. DEO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) and Diageo (DEO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Kirin Holdings Co. and Diageo are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that KNBWY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

KNBWY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.50, while DEO has a forward P/E of 21.57. We also note that KNBWY has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DEO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46.

Another notable valuation metric for KNBWY is its P/B ratio of 1.33. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DEO has a P/B of 8.82.

These metrics, and several others, help KNBWY earn a Value grade of A, while DEO has been given a Value grade of C.

KNBWY stands above DEO thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that KNBWY is the superior value option right now.



