KNBWY or STZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Beverages - Alcohol sector have probably already heard of Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) and Constellation Brands (STZ). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Kirin Holdings Co. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Constellation Brands has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that KNBWY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

KNBWY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.65, while STZ has a forward P/E of 18.19. We also note that KNBWY has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66.

Another notable valuation metric for KNBWY is its P/B ratio of 1.18. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, STZ has a P/B of 4.48.

These metrics, and several others, help KNBWY earn a Value grade of B, while STZ has been given a Value grade of C.

KNBWY sticks out from STZ in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that KNBWY is the better option right now.

