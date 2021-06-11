KNBWY or NAPA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Kirin Holdings Co. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that KNBWY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NAPA has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

KNBWY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.08, while NAPA has a forward P/E of 44.51. We also note that KNBWY has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NAPA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.25.

Another notable valuation metric for KNBWY is its P/B ratio of 1.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NAPA has a P/B of 3.27.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to KNBWY's Value grade of A and NAPA's Value grade of D.

KNBWY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that KNBWY is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.