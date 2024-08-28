KNBWY or DEO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Beverages - Alcohol stocks are likely familiar with Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) and Diageo (DEO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Kirin Holdings Co. and Diageo are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that KNBWY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

KNBWY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.61, while DEO has a forward P/E of 18.93. We also note that KNBWY has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DEO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.01.

Another notable valuation metric for KNBWY is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DEO has a P/B of 6.19.

These metrics, and several others, help KNBWY earn a Value grade of B, while DEO has been given a Value grade of D.

KNBWY stands above DEO thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that KNBWY is the superior value option right now.

