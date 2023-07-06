Knaus Tabbert (KTA) Price Target Increased by 27.09% to 74.46

The average one-year price target for Knaus Tabbert (KTA) has been revised to 74.46 / share. This is an increase of 27.09% from the prior estimate of 58.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.63 to a high of 92.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.20% from the latest reported closing price of 59.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knaus Tabbert. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTA is 0.04%, a decrease of 31.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 400K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Germany Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 106.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTA by 41.55% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTA by 19.27% over the last quarter.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

