Knaus Tabbert H1 Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - Knaus Tabbert (KTA.DE), Friday reported financial results for the first half of 2025, revealing sales of 571.7 million euros, down 18.3 percent from last year's 699.4 million euros.

In the first half, the company turned to loss of 4.8 million euros from a profit of 30.9 million euros in the previous year.

EBITDA amounted 19.6 million euros in the first half of 2025 compared to 66.8 million euros in the first half of 2024.

Looking ahead, the company sees revenue of 1 billion euros for the fiscal year 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.