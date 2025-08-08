Markets

Knaus Tabbert H1 Revenue Declines

August 08, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Knaus Tabbert (KTA.DE), Friday reported financial results for the first half of 2025, revealing sales of 571.7 million euros, down 18.3 percent from last year's 699.4 million euros.

In the first half, the company turned to loss of 4.8 million euros from a profit of 30.9 million euros in the previous year.

EBITDA amounted 19.6 million euros in the first half of 2025 compared to 66.8 million euros in the first half of 2024.

Looking ahead, the company sees revenue of 1 billion euros for the fiscal year 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.