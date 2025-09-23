Markets

Knaus Tabbert Board Adjusts 2025 Forecast

September 23, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Management Board of Knaus Tabbert AG has decided to revise its outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2025. The company continues to expect Group revenue of around 1 billion euros for the full year 2025. The previously narrowed adjusted EBITDA margin is now forecast in a range of 3.2% to 4.2%, updated from previous guidance of 5.0% to 5.5%.

The Management Board of Knaus Tabbert resolved to adjust its guidance for 2025 following an overall positive order intake development in the wake of the recent caravan trade fairs, but in light of continued margin pressure.

