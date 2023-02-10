KN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.45, changing hands as low as $15.57 per share. Knowles Corp shares are currently trading off about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.57 per share, with $22.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.04.

