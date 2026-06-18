KMX Q1 Earnings Call Puts Four-Pillar Plan at Center

CarMax, Inc. KMX used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto shift the focus from a simple quarterly beat to a broader operating reset. Management argued the business has already begun to show better sales and earnings trends, but also acknowledged clear execution gaps.

The central message was that CarMax is moving faster on pricing, digital simplification, cost control and finance penetration, with a deeper strategic update planned for the fall.

CarMax Reframes Growth Around Four Pillars

President and CEO Keith Barr said CarMax’s strategy now rests on four pillars: great offering, easy experience, add value on each transaction and run lean. He described the framework as a practical operating agenda rather than a long-range aspiration.

Barr said the company’s main weaknesses are not hard to identify. He pointed to slower core operations, pricing and selection that still need improvement, a digital journey that remains too complex and a store experience that is not yet tightly connected to online steps.

That framing mattered more than the headline beat. The company reported earnings per share of $1.31, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents, delivering a surprise of 39.4%. KMX’s quarterly revenues of $8.01 billion also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.60 billion by 5.4%.

CarMax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote

KMX Trades Margin for Sales Momentum

CarMax reported net sales and operating revenues up 6.2% to $8 billion, while combined retail and wholesale unit sales rose 3.3% to 392,357. Used retail unit sales were essentially flat, and comparable-store used unit sales fell 0.8%, but management emphasized that this came against a strong prior-year comparison.

Chief financial officer Enrique Mayor-Mora said the company has become more flexible in how it manages pricing, marketing and demand within the quarter. That showed up in a $230 decline in used vehicle gross profit per unit to $2,177, which was better than the larger near-term margin give-up management had outlined previously.

Barr said competitive pricing is already helping sales momentum build and should support market share gains through the year. He also said CarMax is feeding more local and vehicle-specific market inputs into its pricing algorithms, signaling a more dynamic approach to balancing sales and profitability.

CarMax Pushes Costs Lower to Fund Price

Management tied much of the story to self-funded efficiency. Mayor-Mora said SG&A fell 3.7% to $635.2 million, while SG&A per total unit improved $118 to $1,619, helped by lower compensation and benefits costs even as advertising expense rose.

Barr said the larger aim is to fund better prices through leaner operations instead of relying on lower retail margins. He highlighted reconditioning, logistics and corporate overhead as the biggest areas where CarMax can create that flexibility.

Management reiterated that the company remains on track for $200 million in fiscal 2027 exit-rate savings. During Q&A, Mayor-Mora said first-quarter progress matched internal expectations, though he cautioned that year-over-year SG&A pressure could still show up in the balance of the year.

KMX Builds More Value in Finance

The add-value pillar centered on CarMax Auto Finance and extended protection plans. CAF penetration rose 150 basis points year over year to 43.3%, while CAF income was $140.2 million, down 1.0%.

Senior vice president Jon Daniels said CarMax’s full-spectrum lending push is gaining traction, with CAF becoming the largest Tier 2 lender in the quarter. He said the company’s funding and underwriting work is giving it more room to expand penetration without changing its disciplined posture.

Management also said the EPP redesign is rolling out nationally and remains on track to add about $35 per unit in incremental margin during fiscal 2027. Together, finance and protection products were presented as recurring levers for improving transaction economics beyond used-vehicle retail margins alone.

CarMax Q&A Centers on Logistics and Pricing

Analysts focused heavily on whether first-quarter trends marked a real turn in market share, and management answered with unusual directness. Barr told JPMorgan that CarMax has turned the corner and should continue to gain share on a sustainable basis.

Questions from Baird, BNP Paribas and Needham also pressed on logistics and reconditioning. Barr said CarMax transfers more than two million cars a year and needs to reduce unproductive moves, better align cars with location-specific demand and redesign the network for both lower costs and faster sales conversion.

On reconditioning, Barr and Mayor-Mora said the biggest upside lies in digitizing processes, improving labor and parts selection tools and moving inventory faster from acquisition to saleable condition. That answer added specificity to the run-lean pillar and showed where management sees a durable cost advantage.

KMX Sets Up a More Detailed Fall Update

The call’s overall tone was more operational than celebratory. Barr repeatedly said CarMax has strong assets, including its store network, brand and digital capabilities, but has not been executing at a level that fully captures them.

That left the quarter looking less like a finished turnaround and more like the opening phase of a broader reset. The planned fall strategic update now stands as the next key milestone for investors watching whether early gains in pricing, conversion and cost discipline can become more durable.

CarMax’s Zacks Signals

KMX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A. Based on the Zacks framework, a Zacks Rank #3 can be held, and stronger Style Scores carry more weight when they are paired with top Zacks Rank stocks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock’s A grades for Momentum and VGM, plus its B for Value, indicate favorable style characteristics, while the C Growth Score reads as more balanced. Even so, the Zacks framework puts primary emphasis on earnings estimate revisions, which means the current Zacks Rank can change after analysts update forecasts following the just-reported results.

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