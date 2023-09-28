KMX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.18, changing hands as low as $69.97 per share. Carmax Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KMX's low point in its 52 week range is $52.10 per share, with $87.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.24. The KMX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
