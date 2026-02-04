Kmw (KOSDAQ:032500) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 35,700.00

The average one-year price target for Kmw (KOSDAQ:032500) has been revised to ₩35,700.00 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of ₩25,500.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩35,350.00 to a high of ₩36,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.29% from the latest reported closing price of ₩18,860.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kmw. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 032500 is 0.00%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 032500 by 74.43% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 96K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 47K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 032500 by 17.51% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 46K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

