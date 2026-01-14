KMTS, Biobeat Partner to Expand Diagnostic Insight in Cardiac Recovery

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd.KMTS announced a collaboration with Biobeat Technologies, Ltd. to improve patient monitoring and diagnosis insights for people who rely on the ASSURE Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) during cardiac recovery. The two companies will work together to develop the latest technology and share an exclusive licensing agreement. As part of the deal, Kestra will also invest $5 million in Biobeat’s Series B financing.

Per management, the collaboration is designed to improve decision-making by clinicians with the help of enhanced blood pressure visibility during a critical cardiac recovery phase. The partnership aims to provide digital healthcare insights while patients recover and strengthen the ASSURE system as a flexible platform that supports remote, at-home care.

KMTS Stock's Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of Kestra declined 5.9% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, the stock has climbed 42.8% compared with the industry’s 0.8% growth and the S&P 500’s 14.4% rise.

In the long run, by integrating Biobeat’s FDA-cleared blood pressure monitoring technology into the ASSURE WCD platform, Kestra enhances the clinical relevance of the ASSURE system as a connected, data-driven cardiovascular care platform for better care of patients with complex heart conditions. The partnership reinforces Kestra’s positioning and supports deeper clinician adoption and sustained growth in at-home cardiac monitoring solutions.

KMTS currently has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion.



More on the Collaboration

Biobeat’s patch-based wearable cuffless ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device is the only FDA-cleared device that uses photoplethysmography-based sensor technology to provide continuous blood pressure measurements over 24 hours while patients recover at home. Kestra plans to add this capability to its ASSURE Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator to deliver comprehensive data insights.

The collaboration is supported by data from Kestra’s ASSURE Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Clinical Evaluation Post-Approval Study (ACE-PAS), the largest real-world evaluation of wearable defibrillators to date. With 72% of patients identified as hypertensive, the study underscores the challenges of managing blood pressure during cardiac recovery as patients undergo guideline-directed medical therapy.

The agreement also enhances Kestra’s ASSURE platform’s flexibility and scalability, capable of supporting clinical needs in outpatient cardiac care. The equity investment further provides Kestra with early exposure to differentiated monitoring technology that could support product extensions. Over time, the collaboration may strengthen Kestra’s competitive position by deepening clinical utility and reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in cardiac recovery management.

Industry Prospects Favoring Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the wearable medical devices market is valued at $67.65 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.1% through 2035. Factors like the rising demand for remote patient monitoring devices, along with home healthcare solutions and rising consumer focus toward fitness for leading a healthy lifestyle, influence market growth for wearable medical devices.

Other News

Kestra aims to expand its sales team, sharing positive results from the post-approval study at the American Heart Association meeting. The company is strengthening its finances through the recent equity offering of 6,000,000 common shares at $23.00 per share, raising about $138 million before expenses and gave underwriters the option to buy up to 900,000 additional shares.

The company stays focused on growing the wearable defibrillator market and continuing to meet the needs of patients and the doctors who prescribe its products.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Price

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. price | Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Quote

KMTS's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, KMTS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, AtriCure ATRC and Boston Scientific BSX.

Phibro Animal Health, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 73 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.7%. Revenues of $363.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12.8% compared with the industry’s 13.9% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.77%.

AtriCure, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 1 cent, 90.9% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.2% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 12.7% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.06%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.9% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

