KMT, UHS, and More Are Now Strong Buy Stocks (Dec. 3)

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This specialty materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS: This healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII: This industrial robotics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote

MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX: This insurance customer acquisition platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 700% over the last 60 days.

MediaAlpha, Inc. Price and Consensus

MediaAlpha, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MediaAlpha, Inc. Quote

You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.