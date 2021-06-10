KMT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.60, changing hands as low as $36.59 per share. Kennametal Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.26 per share, with $43.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.60.

