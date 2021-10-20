KMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.83, changing hands as high as $38.13 per share. Kennametal Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.76 per share, with $43.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.61.

