KMPR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.97, changing hands as low as $51.66 per share. Kemper Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMPR's low point in its 52 week range is $40.645 per share, with $68.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.74.

