KMPR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.43, changing hands as low as $49.08 per share. Kemper Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMPR's low point in its 52 week range is $40.645 per share, with $64.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.69.

