KMPH Stock: Why Twitter Thinks KemPharm Is the New GME Short Squeeze

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock is gaining interest on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from retail traders that think it might be the next GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Source: Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

While shares of KMPH stock aren’t trading higher today, there is heavier trading taking place. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a hefty spike compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of 3.8 million shares.

Initial interest in KMPH stock started yesterday with chatter on Twitter about the stock. On that day, shares of the stock jumped 27% as investors started to pump it up higher on its short squeeze potential.

The following Tweets breakdown KMPH stock and why retail traders were looking at it as the next potential GME short squeeze.

Wow at 71% short interest $KMPH is just like $GME https://t.co/Jj5XPE1cdV

— Will Meade (@realwillmeade) March 15, 2021

$KMPH is a long game trade at 71% short interest

this could easily go to $18 and then if a hedge fund gets squeezed $60 even $100 but it will be a fight with shorts just like $GME was early on..

here is $KMPH long term chart pic.twitter.com/ZY70MyiYys

— Will Meade (@realwillmeade) March 15, 2021

$KMPH has $GME like short interest with almost

72% of its float short $KMPH has an FDA approved adderall type pill for kids. It has extended duration so kids can take it in the morning and it lasts throughout the school day.

$78 million in cash and zero debt

PT $18

— Will Meade (@realwillmeade) March 15, 2021

Huge potential market for $KMPH

The ADHD market was $17.9B in 2019. Within this the branded portion was $7.4B in 2019, with extended release products representing more than 97% of branded prescriptions.

— Will Meade (@realwillmeade) March 15, 2021

KMPH stock also started off strong this morning but couldn’t keep the momentum going. Instead, shares continued to dive lower in what may be a sign that retail traders are already dumping shares of the stock.

KemPharm is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. Its focus is on developing proprietary prodrugs. These are designed to be improvements of drugs that are already on the market and widely prescribed.

Investors that want to catch up on recent KMPH stock can check out the following content from InvestorPlace.

KMPH stock was down 3.2% as of Tuesday morning but is up 10.5% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post KMPH Stock: Why Twitter Thinks KemPharm Is the New GME Short Squeeze appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.