KMI's Stable Cash Flows Back Growth Investments & Shareholder Returns

Kinder Morgan’s KMI financial position is anchored by its steady cash flows and highly contracted business model. The company has stated that 96% of its cash flows are either take-or-pay, fee-based or hedged. Notably, 65% of cash flows are tied to take-or-pay contracts and 26% of the cash flow mix comes from fee-based contracts. During the first quarter, Kinder Morgan generated $1.49 billion in cash flow from operations, enabling it to fund dividends, capital expenditures and growth investments.

Additionally, the company’s growing cash flows and disciplined capital allocation approach enabled it to enhance its balance sheet strength and lower its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.6x from 3.8x at the beginning of the year. A stronger balance sheet gives the company the financial flexibility to continue investing in growth opportunities while maintaining returns to shareholders.

Kinder Morgan expects to return approximately $2.7 billion to shareholders through dividends in 2026. In the first quarter, KMI declared a quarterly dividend of 29.75 cents per share, implying an annualized dividend of $1.19 and marking the ninth consecutive year of dividend increase. The company has also returned nearly $23 billion to shareholders over the past decade through dividends and share repurchases. This demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to rewarding shareholders. The combination of financial discipline, predictable earnings and stable cash flows positions Kinder Morgan to continue delivering value to investors across market cycles.

More Energy Sector Players Focus on Shareholder Returns

Sunoco LP SUN is a wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, distributing motor fuels of several brands through long-term distribution agreements with nearly 9,000 distribution facilities, which support steady cash flows. The partnership declared a distribution of 98.99 cents per unit in the first quarter of 2026, marking a sequential increase of 6.25% or a 10% increase from the prior-quarter figure of 89.76 cents per unit. For 2026, the partnership aims to meet its distribution growth target of at least 5%. This reflects the partnership’s strong commitment to returning capital to unitholders.

Antero Midstream AM provides integrated midstream services to the leading natural gas producer, Antero Resources Corporation, under long-term contracts. This enables the midstream player to generate stable earnings and cash flows. Antero Midstream continues to return capital to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. The company repurchased 1.0 million shares under its authorized share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2026. This reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

KMI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Kinder Morgan have jumped 12.9% over the past year compared with the 18.8% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, KMI trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 14.04X. This is below the broader industry average of 15.04X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMI’s 2026 earnings hasn’t seen any revisions over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.