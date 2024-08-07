News & Insights

KMI Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

August 07, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 2, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s Director, Amy W. Chronis, invested $200,986.48 into 9,732 shares of KMI, for a cost per share of $20.65. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) and achieve a cost basis 2.8% cheaper than Chronis, with shares changing hands as low as $20.07 per share. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Kinder Morgan Inc. Chart

Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.89 per share, with $21.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.96. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which KMI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2024 Amy W. Chronis Director 9,732 $20.65 $200,986.48

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

