$KMI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KMI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $187,827,722 of trading volume.

$KMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KMI:

$KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C PARK SHAPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $22,263,481 .

. MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800 .

. THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,121 shares for an estimated $2,991,901 .

. JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952

AMY W CHRONIS purchased 2,241 shares for an estimated $55,789

$KMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 704 institutional investors add shares of $KMI stock to their portfolio, and 652 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

$KMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

$KMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $26.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 10/22/2024

