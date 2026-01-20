KMI to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 21, after the closing bell.

Let us examine the factors that are expected to have impacted this pipeline operator’s quarterly performance. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing KMI’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, primarily backed by business activities associated with natural gas pipelines.

The company’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.47%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Estimate Trend for KMI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 36 cents has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 12.5% jump from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $4.4 billion implies a 10.9% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for KMI

Kinder Morgan is a major player in the midstream energy space, operating an extensive natural gas pipeline network of about 66,000 miles. The company transports nearly 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States. Given that most of its contracts are fee-based and structured as take-or-pay agreements, KMI likely delivered steady cash flows during the December-end quarter of 2025.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinder Morgan’s fourth-quarter revenues from natural gas pipeline is pegged at $2,928 million, suggesting an increase from $2,437 million in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinder Morgan’s fourth-quarter earnings from natural gas pipeline is pegged at $1,564 million, suggesting an increase from $1,392 million in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for KMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: KMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

