KMI Q2 Earnings Call Flags Bigger Gas Growth Pipeline

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto make a forward-looking case centered less on the quarter’s beat and more on the scale of natural gas infrastructure demand ahead.

Management’s message was that rising liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exports, power demand and data center-related load growth are expanding the company’s project runway while leaving balance sheet flexibility intact.

KMI Raises the Bar for 2026

Chief executive officer Kimberly Dang said Kinder Morgan outperformed both last year and its internal budget in the first half, prompting a higher outlook for 2026. The company now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to finish more than 5% above budget and adjusted EPS to land more than 12% above its original plan.

That updated stance followed adjusted EPS of $0.37, up 32% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31. Revenues rose to $4.48 billion from $4.04 billion and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Chief financial officer David Michels added that second-quarter adjusted EBITDA climbed 12% to $2.199 billion, while net debt to adjusted EBITDA ended the quarter at 3.6 times, below the company’s 3.8 times budget and at the low end of its target range.

Kinder Morgan Sees Demand Outrunning Backlog Burn

Executive chairman Richard Kinder framed the broader story around natural gas demand growth and the need for new midstream infrastructure backed by long-term contracts. He said the company expects to make final investment decisions on substantial additional projects during the rest of 2026.

Dang said the backlog slipped to $9.6 billion from roughly $10.1 billion because Kinder Morgan placed more than $650 million of projects into service, but she also noted nearly $400 million of projects have contingent board approval and are close to contract execution.

She also pointed to an opportunity set above $10 billion and said management expects project additions in the second half to more than offset roughly $1 billion scheduled to enter service in that period. Natural gas projects account for about 92% of the existing backlog.

KMI Leans Into Power and LNG Build-Out

President Dax Sanders said natural gas transport volumes increased 7% in the quarter, supported by LNG deliveries on Tennessee Gas Pipeline, higher intrastate demand, stronger power demand on El Paso and greater exports to Mexico. Gathering volumes rose 26%, with KinderHawk in the Haynesville up 54%.

Management repeatedly tied future expansion to power generation and LNG. Sanders said Kinder Morgan is developing projects tied to more than 10 Bcf per day of gas demand in power and about 3 Bcf per day in LNG.

Dang also highlighted Wood Mackenzie’s outlook for U.S. gas demand to exceed 160 Bcf per day by 2035, with growth driven mainly by LNG exports and electricity demand. Her emphasis suggested KMI sees structural, not temporary, support for its core franchise.

Kinder Morgan Q&A Focuses on CapEx Capacity

A Wells Fargo analyst pressed management on whether Kinder Morgan may need to move beyond its usual roughly $3 billion annual growth capital pace if power-related opportunities keep expanding. Dang answered that the current backlog already drives leverage lower over time and that the company has room to fund incremental spending while staying within its leverage framework.

She quantified that flexibility by saying each 0.1 turn of leverage represents about $850 million of capacity, implying meaningful room to fund more projects before reaching 4 times debt to EBITDA.

That exchange mattered because it showed management is not signaling capital restraint as the main bottleneck. The gating factor appears to be contract timing and customer commitments rather than balance sheet capacity.

KMI Uses Q&A to Sharpen Project Timeline

Analyst questions also drew out more detail on individual growth projects. On Western Gateway, Sanders said Kinder Morgan and Phillips 66 have made significant progress on agreements and could reach FID in the next month or two.

On Permian Link, Natural Gas Pipelines President Sital Mody said customer discussions are continuing and targeted the project for a 2030 in-service date, while stressing that contract support remains the key trigger for sanctioning.

Mody also described Tennessee’s Project 219 South as starting with a smaller brownfield-oriented case that can scale if market demand warrants. That answer showed Kinder Morgan is designing projects with optionality rather than committing immediately to the largest configurations.

Kinder Morgan Leaves an Expansion-First Impression

The call’s overall tone was confident and disciplined. Management emphasized that all business segments contributed to growth, but the center of the discussion stayed on gas infrastructure, backlog conversion and the ability to fund expansion internally.

Just as important, executives were careful not to overpromise on timing. Across multiple Q&A exchanges, they stressed the size of the opportunity set while keeping the focus on contract execution, permitting and customer negotiations.

What Zacks Signals Say on KMI

KMI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D. In Zacks terms, the rank suggests a more neutral near-term earnings revision outlook than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Style Scores point to a mixed profile, with the Growth Score standing above the stock’s Value, Momentum and VGM readings. Zacks’ framework generally favors Rank #1 or #2 stocks paired with an A or B Style Score, while Rank #3 names can be held but do not carry the same expected near-term performance profile. The Zacks Rank can also change as analysts revise estimates following the just-reported results.

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