KMI Poised to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, primarily attributed to robust natural gas demand and higher contributions from its Natural Gas Pipelines and Terminals segments.

Earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing thrice, delivering an average negative surprise of 3.33%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend for KMI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of 29 cents has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 16% jump from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $4.1 billion implies a 11.6% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for KMI

Kinder Morgan is a leading midstream energy player, having a massive natural gas pipeline network spanning 66,000 miles. Notably, the company is responsible for transporting roughly 40% of the natural gas being produced in the United States. Since the majority of its contracts are take-or-pay and fee-based, KMI is likely to have generated stable cash flows in the September quarter of this year.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinder Morgan’s third-quarter earnings from natural gas pipeline is pegged at $1,376.36 million, suggesting an increase from $1,294 million in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for KMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI has an Earnings ESP of -5.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: KMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP is an integrated energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, indicating a 15.7% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VNOM is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, indicating a 33% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Eni SpA E currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Eni is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for E’s earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, which indicates a decrease of 15.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

