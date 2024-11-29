KME Group’s Successful Bond Subscription Offer

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group S.p.A.’s recent bond subscription offer for the 2024-2029 period attracted significant interest, with a total subscription value reaching €42.5 million. The bonds, set to be traded on the Teletraded Bond Market, offer a fixed annual interest rate of 5.75%, promising investors steady returns until 2029.

